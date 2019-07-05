IndusInd Bank Share Price Live: IndusInd Bank Share Opens at 1,498 Ahead of Budget 2019

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
1-min read

IndusInd Bank Share Price Live: IndusInd Bank Share Opens at 1,498 Ahead of Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,037.90 on 3 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,333.90 on 31 October 2018.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndusInd Bank Share Price Live: IndusInd Bank Share Opens at 1,498 Ahead of Budget 2019
For Representation
Loading...

IndusInd Bank opened at 1,498.70 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.93 percent ahead of Union Budget.

IndusInd Bank earlier in the week announced that it has picked up a 2.58% stake in Satin Creditcare Network, by converting debentures which the private lender had subscribed earlier. The stake buys in Satin, which was first announced in 2017, came just days before Bharat Financial Inclusion merged with IndusInd Bank on 4 July.

Merger of Bharat Financial into IndusInd Bank was announced in October 2017, as part of which a shareholder would get 639 shares of IndusInd Bank for every 1,000 shares of the Bharat Financial.

IndusInd Bank is known to be one of the fastest-growing banks in the banking sector in India.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,037.90 on 3 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,333.90 on 31 October 2018.

IndusInd Bank shares have fallen nearly 23% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 16.8%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 63.28% and 19.92%, respectively.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram