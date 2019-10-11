Take the pledge to vote

Industrial Production Drops by 1.1 Percent in August, Electricity Generation Falls 0.9%: Data

Manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77% to the Index of Industrial Production, showed a decline of 1.2% in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2% in the same month of last year.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
Industrial Production Drops by 1.1 Percent in August, Electricity Generation Falls 0.9%: Data
New Delhi: Industrial output declined by 1.1 percent in August due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, official data released on Friday showed.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 4.8 percent in August 2018.

The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 percent to the IIP, showed a decline of 1.2 percent in output during August 2019 as against a growth of 5.2 percent in the same month of last year.

Electricity generation declined by 0.9 percent as against an expansion of 7.6 percent in the year-ago month while the growth in the mining sector was flat at 0.1 percent.

The overall IIP growth during April-August period was 2.4 percent, down from 5.3 percent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

