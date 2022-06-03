Industrialist Adani Lauds Adityanath Govt's Ability to Make Quick Decisions, Announces Rs 70,000 Cr Investment in UP

Industrialist Gautam Adani has announced an investment of 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and lauded the capability of Yogi Adityanath government to take quick decisions. He was speaking at the third leg of the Ground Breaking Ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with CM Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

“I am fortunate that today I got a chance to meet with two great leaders who made India a New India. Only when Uttar Pradesh is successful, the country will move forward, that is why better law and order has been established in Uttar Pradesh, it is in front of everyone in the country. We work in so many states, but the ability to take decisions by the government of Uttar Pradesh is amazing,” said Adani.

“My vision matches with the vision of the Prime Minister. Adani Group is investing 70 thousand crores in the state, which will generate 30 thousand employment opportunities.”

Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group said that Birla Group is expanding its business in the country and the world and he will also invest in Uttar Pradesh.

“The development has been boosted under the governance of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath has simplified the way of investment in the state. The state of UP has come second in the ease of doing business and this is a great achievement,” Birla said, adding that Uttar Pradesh has become very attractive from an investment point of view.

Earlier, state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said in his address that the foundation stone of more than 80 thousand crore projects would be laid today.

“This is proof that the confidence of the country’s entrepreneurs has increased in UP. All efforts are being made to achieve the goal of a one trillion economy. The country is moving towards becoming a Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A new wind of development is blowing in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

