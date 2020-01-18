Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Awarded Australia's Highest Civilian Honour

Bengaluru: Industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was conferred with Australia's the highest civilian honour ‘Order of Australia’ at Bengaluru's Leela Palace on Friday

Australia's High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu inducted Shaw as an Honorary Member within the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division. The people attending the event included guests like Nandan Nilekani, Congressman RV Deshpande and Dr Devi Shetty.

Sidhu talked about Shaw's 'commitment to cancer research, women's issues and also to ensure that Bengaluru is a liveable city.'

Shaw has been given the award for "significant service to advancing Australia's bilateral relationship with India, particularly in promoting commercial and educational links,” said a statement from the Governor General's office.

Shaw, follows Mother Teresa, former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar to receive Australia's highest civillian honour..

