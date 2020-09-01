INDIA

Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Describes Pranab Mukherjee as an Outstanding Personality

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, passed away in Delhi on Monday.

In a condolence message on Monday, Lord Paul said, "Sad to learn about the untimely death of former president of India Pranab Mukkherjee.

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul described former President of India Pranab Mukherjee as an outstanding personality who devoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation.

"He was a friend for the last 53 years. He held every major portfolios in the Indian Cabinet, ultimately rising to the position of President of India and winning Bharat Ratna. "He was an outstanding personality who devoted his entire life for the welfare of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his whole family.

