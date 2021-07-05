Industrialists Of Bahadurgarh Write To PM Modi, Plead To Open Tikri Border

The sealed border with Delhi, first due to Covid-19 lockdown and then the farmer’s protests, has broken the backbone of industries in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. During the year, the industry has suffered a loss of about 20 thousand crore rupees. Entrepreneurs, afraid of increasing losses and the closure of factories, have now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to open the sealed border with Delhi.

The industrialists, businessmen and traders have demanded to open the closed roads to Delhi. Due to the farmers’ protest the Delhi-Bahadurgarh border has been blocked by protesting farmers on one side and heavy barricading by Delhi Police on the other. Barbed wire fences have also been erected by Delhi police.

The Tikri border has been closed for the last seven and a half months. Traders of Delhi are unable to come to Bahadurgarh for business. Transport expenses have doubled for regular commuters and businessmen as well. Because of this, entrepreneurs are facing a big problem. The entrepreneurs of Bahadurgarh say that they do not have any problem with the farmers’ agitation but they are facing problems due to the closed roads.

Narender Chhikara, Senior Vice President of Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that there are about 9 thousand factories including big, small, and medium scale industries in Bahadurgarh, in which about seven and a half lakh people have got employment. Since the roads of Delhi are closed, even the workers coming from Delhi are not able to come. The traders who used to buy goods directly from the factory are also not coming. Because of this production and freight costs have increased.

Now he has appealed to the Prime Minister to consider their demands and find out the solution. The closed roads should be opened so that the entrepreneurs can make up for the damage caused by Covid-19 pandemic and the agitation.

Bahadurgarh is Asia’s largest shoe manufacturing hub.

