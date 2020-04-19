Take the pledge to vote

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Industries in Green, Orange Zones to be Allowed to Resume in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a video message, he also said that industries that are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
Industries in Green, Orange Zones to be Allowed to Resume in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said industries in green zones and orange coronavirus zones will get permission to resume operations in a restricted manner.

In a video message, he also said that industries that are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

