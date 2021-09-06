Inebriated Army Jawan Opens Fire On Wife, Neighbours in Bihar, 3 Injured

An Indian Army jawan, under the influence of alcohol, opened fire on his wife and two others in his village at Bihar’s Bettiah on Sunday. Three people, including a teenager, have suffered serious bullet injuries, said police.

According to Bihar Police, an Indian Army jawan, in inebriated condition after a quarrel with his wife over his habitual drinking habits, opened fire on her in Barwat village under Muffasil police station jurisdiction.

According to a police officer at the Muffasil police station, the injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah for medical attention. “The doctors of the hospital after treating the three said that they were out of danger,” added the officer.

The injured have been identified as Anita, army jawan’s wife, Palmati Devi and Kajal. The accused jawan has been identified as Naresh Shah, who is posted in Delhi.

“During the probe, we have learnt that the Indian Army jawan, who is on leave, had a quarrel with his wife over his drinking habits on Sunday morning. The verbal spat turned ugly and the jawan took out his licensed weapon and shot at his wife,” added the officer.

“The jawan was lucky and she escaped without any injury after the first round of firing. She rushed outside the house and entered her neighbour’s house, believing that her husband would not attack her there,” added the police officer.

The police officer further said that the Indian Army Jawan, under the influence of alcohol, anguished over the verbal spat, forcefully entered his neighbour’s house.

“The jawan’s neighbour’s tried to stop him when he fired several rounds of the bullet in her house. In the firing his wife, his neighbour and a teenage girl suffered bullet injuries,” added the officer.

The villagers overpowered the jawan, snatched his weapon and nabbed him. He was later handed over to the police.

“We have arrested the jawan. Medical tests show that he was drunk. We have lodged an FIR against him under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections,” added the officer.

The officer also added that they are trying to find out how the accused managed to get alcohol as liquor is banned in the state.

