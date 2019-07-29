Inebriated Man Kisses Cop During Bonalu Celebrations in Hyderabad, Taken into Custody
A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a police official passing by.
Photo for representation.
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man, working at a private bank, has been charged with assault and taken into custody after he "kissed" a police official during Bonalu festival celebrations here, police said Monday.
The man was allegedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident which happened Sunday night.
A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a police official passing by, and the policeman immediately pushes him aside and slaps him.
A probe was launched into the matter and during course of investigation the police identified the man who works in a private bank, police said.
Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar said they have registered a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the banker and took him into custody on Monday.
Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 83 Will Show Light Moments Between Kapil Dev and His Wife Romi, Says Deepika Padukone
- After Amir Retirement, PCB Makes Domestic Cricket Mandatory for Stars
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode