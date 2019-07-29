Take the pledge to vote

Inebriated Man Kisses Cop During Bonalu Celebrations in Hyderabad, Taken into Custody

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a police official passing by.

PTI

July 29, 2019
Inebriated Man Kisses Cop During Bonalu Celebrations in Hyderabad, Taken into Custody
Photo for representation.
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man, working at a private bank, has been charged with assault and taken into custody after he "kissed" a police official during Bonalu festival celebrations here, police said Monday.

The man was allegedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident which happened Sunday night.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses a police official passing by, and the policeman immediately pushes him aside and slaps him.

A probe was launched into the matter and during course of investigation the police identified the man who works in a private bank, police said.

Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar said they have registered a case under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against the banker and took him into custody on Monday.

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana.

