Inebriated Man Tries to Scale Wall of Hindon Air Force Base, Arrested

The accused was identified as Zaahir, a native of Bihar, currently residing at a shanty outside the airbase.

A 26-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for trying to sneak into the premises of the Indian Air Force’s Hindon air base in an unauthorised manner.

A police officer told IANS that the man allegedly tried to scale the wall of the air force base.

“He was possibly in an inebriated state," the police officer said.

The Air Force officials nabbed him while he was trying to sneak into the technical area inside the premises of the airbase and called the police.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under Sections 3 (If any person for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state) and 7 (Interfering with officers of the police or members of the Armed Forces of the Union) of the Official Secrets Act, and arrested the man.

“The accused will now be presented at the court," the police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

first published:March 21, 2022, 08:15 IST