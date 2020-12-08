News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Infant Charred to Death, 3-Yr-Old Injured in Sleep After Bedsheet Catches Fire from Candle in UP Village
1-MIN READ

Infant Charred to Death, 3-Yr-Old Injured in Sleep After Bedsheet Catches Fire from Candle in UP Village

Representative image (Reuters)

Representative image (Reuters)

The incident occurred when the children were sleeping at their home in Bhesai Islampur village in Shamli district.

A six-month-old boy was charred to death and his three-year-old sister injured after their bedsheet caught fire from a candle, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred when the children were sleeping at their home in Bhesai Islampur village in Shamli district.

Arsh died on the spot, while Bushra received 90 per cent injuries, the police said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...