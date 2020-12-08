News18» News»India»Infant Charred to Death, 3-Yr-Old Injured in Sleep After Bedsheet Catches Fire from Candle in UP Village
Infant Charred to Death, 3-Yr-Old Injured in Sleep After Bedsheet Catches Fire from Candle in UP Village
Representative image (Reuters)
A six-month-old boy was charred to death and his three-year-old sister injured after their bedsheet caught fire from a candle, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred when the children were sleeping at their home in Bhesai Islampur village in Shamli district.
Arsh died on the spot, while Bushra received 90 per cent injuries, the police said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.