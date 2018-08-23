English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infant Dies After Ambulance Gets Stuck in Haryana Congress Leader’s Cycle Rally
While the parents of the deceased have blamed Tanwar, the Congress leader pointed towards 'poor health facilities' in the state and claimed that the issue is being 'blown out of proportion due to political reasons'.
Image for representation only.
Chandigarh: A newborn died in Haryana’s Sonipat after an ambulance carrying the child got stuck in a traffic jam caused by state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar’s cycle rally.
While the parents of the deceased have blamed Tanwar, the Congress leader pointed towards “poor health facilities” in the state and claimed that the issue was being “blown out of proportion due to political reasons”.
The father, Naseem, said his wife delivered the baby in a private hospital and after 12 hours, the doctors referred them to the Civil Hospital. “Since the condition of the baby was critical, the authorities referred us to PGI, Rohtak. When the baby was being transported to Rohtak, the ambulance got stuck for half-an-hour in a jam caused due to the rally,” he said.
The infant was admitted to PGI Rohtak, but the doctors failed to save the child due to the delay.
Refuting the charges, Tanwar termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’. “Our workers tried their best to clear the road and provide passage to the ambulance,” he said.
Tanwar also criticised heathcare facilities in the state. “The baby was born premature and was suffering from breathlessness, but the ambulance had no oxygen, doctor or paramedical staff. Unfortunately, the child passed away due to lack of proper medical care,” he added.
Although Naseem was seen blaming the private hospital for the baby’s demise, his statement to the police was quite contradictory as he filed a complaint claiming that it was Tanwar’s rally that caused the delay.
Two days after the incident, the police on Thursday filed an FIR in the case under under Section 304A of the IPC and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “The complainant hasn’t specifically named anyone. We are investigating the matter,” said ASP Rajiv Deswal.
Attacking Tanwar for the incident, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Whatever took place in Ashok Tanwar’s rally is completely inhuman. They had no permission for the rally and his party workers shamelessly kept on dancing in front of the ambulance due to which it was unable to reach PGI Rohtak on time”.
