Infant Dies After Vaccination at Govt Health Centre in Jharkhand, Probe Ordered

Ramgarh: An infant has died after he was administered a vaccine at a government health centre in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, Health officials said here on Sunday.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, they said. Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr Neelam Chaudhary said that three-month-old male child died on February 6 after being administered Penta-2 vaccine to protect from multi-diseases.

The Civil Surgeon said that a probe has been ordered by the health department after the incident came to light, adding that the District Rural Child Health Officer Dr Vinay Mishra would inquire into the death of the infant.

The infant, identified as Rohan Kumar, son of Rohit Mahato of Patratu village under Gola block of the district died after he was given the vaccine in the government health centre at Gola, said another government official.

Mithlesh Singh, a local representative of the World Health Organisation, said that a case reporting format (CRF) has been furnished with details of the death of the child after vaccination, adding "the vaccine is safe and given to other children also".

