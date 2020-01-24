Infant Dies as Eunuchs Snatch Him From Mother’s Lap and Dance to Demand Money
The baby, who was unwell, fell unconscious after being swung around and when rushed to Shilda healthcare centre, he was declared brought dead.
Representational Image
Jhargram (WB): A newborn boy died in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday after a group of eunuchs snatched him from mother's lap and started dancing, demanding money from the family, police said.
Twins were born to Chandan Khiladi, a resident of Uttar Shilda in Binpur police station area, on December 4. One of them had heart problems and was admitted to the Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital, locals said. The boy was released on Wednesday after 20 days in the hospital and learning about it, three eunuchs came to their home, police said.
They demanded Rs 11,000 from the family and after being refused, the trio started hurling abuses, police said. They then snatched the boy from his mother's lap and started dancing with the newborn. The family then agreed to pay them Rs 2,000, police said.
The baby, who was unwell, fell unconscious and when rushed to Shilda healthcare centre, he was declared brought dead, they said. In the meantime, locals gathered near Khiladi's house and stopped the three eunuchs from fleeing. Police arrived at the spot and rescued the three, officials said.
The three eunuchs have been detained and further investigations are underway, a senior police officer said. Eunuchs, who make a living by dancing and singing at houses where kids are born, are often accused of extortion.
