Infant Dies of Covid-19 in Kerala, Three Positive Cases Confirmed

A four-month-old baby girl became the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday as 3 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the state, which has reported 450 cases so far.

Samples of 15 people returned negative in the state. Earlier, two elderly persons had succumbed to the disease.

The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode on April 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficulties and seizure after being treated at two other hospitals and the end came at 6 AM, a medical bulletin said.

The three positive cases were reported from Kasaragod, the northernmost district, through contacts with infected persons, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The active cases touched 116, while at least 21,725 people are under observation and 452 in various hospitals.

So far over 21,000 samples have been sent for testing of which 20,830 have returned negative.

In Kannur, 56 people, are presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, while in Thrissur and Alapuzhathere are no positive patients, Vijayan said.

Eight people, who walked through the forest route from Coorg in Karnataka to Kerala have been sent to covid care centre.

This week, 57 people had walked from Coorg to Kerala and all of them have been lodged at the Corona care centre at Iritty in Kannur district,the CM said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365