Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Infant Dies of Covid-19 in Kerala, Three Positive Cases Confirmed

The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode on April 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficulties and seizure after being treated at two other hospitals.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Infant Dies of Covid-19 in Kerala, Three Positive Cases Confirmed
Representative image. (News18)

A four-month-old baby girl became the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday as 3 more people tested positive for the deadly virus in the state, which has reported 450 cases so far.

Samples of 15 people returned negative in the state. Earlier, two elderly persons had succumbed to the disease.

The baby was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode on April 21 with history of fever, cough, breathing difficulties and seizure after being treated at two other hospitals and the end came at 6 AM, a medical bulletin said.

The three positive cases were reported from Kasaragod, the northernmost district, through contacts with infected persons, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The active cases touched 116, while at least 21,725 people are under observation and 452 in various hospitals.

So far over 21,000 samples have been sent for testing of which 20,830 have returned negative.

In Kannur, 56 people, are presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, while in Thrissur and Alapuzhathere are no positive patients, Vijayan said.

Eight people, who walked through the forest route from Coorg in Karnataka to Kerala have been sent to covid care centre.

This week, 57 people had walked from Coorg to Kerala and all of them have been lodged at the Corona care centre at Iritty in Kannur district,the CM said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres