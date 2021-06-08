Infant Found Lying Unattended on the Floor of Ujjain Govt Hospital, Probe Ordered

A newborn baby was found lying on the floor, unattended, in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The 8-day-old had a minor injury on his head.

Reena Raikwar, 28, had delivered a baby boy on May 28 at Charak Bhawan, a government hospital in Ujjain. The infant and his mother were discharged from the hospital on June 4.

The mother later spotted a yellowish patch in the eyes of the baby and rushed back to the hospital for medical examination. Suspecting jaundice, the doctors admitted the newborn.

At 9 pm on June 6 when Reena went inside the ward for feeding the baby, she found him on the floor.

The doctor on duty and nurses learned about the incident when the mother alerted them. The baby also suffered a minor injury on the head and is now stable.

It is yet o be clear how the newborn fell on the floor. The mother suspects someone came to steal her baby and left him on the floor and fled.

The district collector of Ujjain has ordered a probe into the matter.

Rohit Raikwar, the infant’s father had complained to the collector and alleged that any untoward incident could have happened if his wife did not reach the ward in time.

Recently, a newborn was nibbled by rats at an Indore hospital and later the hospital administration had suspended the duty staff for dereliction in duty.

