Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Infant in Tamil Nadu Critical After Being Fed Mercury for Stomach Pain

A doctor at the hospital said the infant was suffering from Septecemia due to mercury poisoning after the baby's maternal grandmother fed mercury with betel leaf juice (to the infant) leading to her critical condition.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Infant in Tamil Nadu Critical After Being Fed Mercury for Stomach Pain
Representative image.
Loading...

Thanjavur: A 10-day-old baby girl is battling for life at a government hospital here after she was allegedly fed mercury mixed with betel leaf juice by her grandmother to treat stomach ache.

A doctor at the hospital said the infant was suffering from Septecemia due to mercury poisoning.

Septecemia occurs when a bacterial infection elsewhere in the body, such as lungs or skin, enters the bloodstream.

"The baby's maternal grandmother fed mercury with betel leaf juice (to the infant) leading to her critical condition," he said.

Sumathira, baby's mother said her child had developed stomach pain due to constipation after which the grandmother gave her the concoction.

The baby was first treated at the Mayiladuthurai government hospital and then referred to the one in Thanjavur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram