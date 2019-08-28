Infant in Tamil Nadu Critical After Being Fed Mercury for Stomach Pain

Thanjavur: A 10-day-old baby girl is battling for life at a government hospital here after she was allegedly fed mercury mixed with betel leaf juice by her grandmother to treat stomach ache.

A doctor at the hospital said the infant was suffering from Septecemia due to mercury poisoning.

Septecemia occurs when a bacterial infection elsewhere in the body, such as lungs or skin, enters the bloodstream.

"The baby's maternal grandmother fed mercury with betel leaf juice (to the infant) leading to her critical condition," he said.

Sumathira, baby's mother said her child had developed stomach pain due to constipation after which the grandmother gave her the concoction.

The baby was first treated at the Mayiladuthurai government hospital and then referred to the one in Thanjavur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.