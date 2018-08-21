English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Infant 'Rescued' from Missionaries of Charity Dies at Another Government Run Shelter Home in Jharkhand
The shelter home was being run by an NGO Sahyog where 12 children were shifted from Ranchi on July 6 in the wake of a baby-selling racket.
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image)
Loading...
Jharkhand: The death of two infants at a government-sponsored shelter home in Jharkhand’s Khunti district has created ripples in the administration as one of them was a six-month-old boy who was recently relocated from the Missionaries of Charity controlled 'Shishu Bhawan' in Ranchi after a baby-selling racket was busted.
Khunti Deputy Development Commissioner CK Mandal told News18 on Tuesday that two probe panels, comprising three members each headed by civil surgeon Vinod Oraon and District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kumar, were investigating the matter and a report would be submitted on Thursday.
He said six-month-old Palo Tuti and another seven-month-old unidentified infant breathed their last at a district civil hospital on Sunday. Prima Facie, Mandal said, they died of malnutrition. However, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) claimed they were not informed by the shelter home at the time of admitting kids to the Hospital.
The shelter home was being run by an NGO Sahyog where 12 children were shifted from Ranchi on July 6 in the wake of a baby-selling racket. Mandal told News18 that if any irregularities were found then strict action would be taken against the NGO.
CWC member Basanti Kumari told News18 that eight children were handed over to their parents after identification on Tuesday. "Now 15 more kids are under care of Sahyog in the shelter home. We will expedite the process of identification and hand them over to their parents soon,” she said.
Meanwhile, a three-member team of doctors has been deployed at the shelter home to monitor the health conditions of all inmates.
Also Watch
Khunti Deputy Development Commissioner CK Mandal told News18 on Tuesday that two probe panels, comprising three members each headed by civil surgeon Vinod Oraon and District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kumar, were investigating the matter and a report would be submitted on Thursday.
He said six-month-old Palo Tuti and another seven-month-old unidentified infant breathed their last at a district civil hospital on Sunday. Prima Facie, Mandal said, they died of malnutrition. However, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) claimed they were not informed by the shelter home at the time of admitting kids to the Hospital.
The shelter home was being run by an NGO Sahyog where 12 children were shifted from Ranchi on July 6 in the wake of a baby-selling racket. Mandal told News18 that if any irregularities were found then strict action would be taken against the NGO.
CWC member Basanti Kumari told News18 that eight children were handed over to their parents after identification on Tuesday. "Now 15 more kids are under care of Sahyog in the shelter home. We will expedite the process of identification and hand them over to their parents soon,” she said.
Meanwhile, a three-member team of doctors has been deployed at the shelter home to monitor the health conditions of all inmates.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...