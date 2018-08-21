Infant 'Rescued' from Missionaries of Charity Dies at Another Government Run Shelter Home in Jharkhand

The death of two infants at a government-sponsored shelter home in Jharkhand’s Khunti district has created ripples in the administration as one of them was a six-month-old boy who was recently relocated from the Missionaries of Charity controlled 'Shishu Bhawan' in Ranchi after a baby-selling racket was busted.Khunti Deputy Development Commissioner CK Mandal told News18 on Tuesday that two probe panels, comprising three members each headed by civil surgeon Vinod Oraon and District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kumar, were investigating the matter and a report would be submitted on Thursday.He said six-month-old Palo Tuti and another seven-month-old unidentified infant breathed their last at a district civil hospital on Sunday. Prima Facie, Mandal said, they died of malnutrition. However, the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) claimed they were not informed by the shelter home at the time of admitting kids to the Hospital.The shelter home was being run by an NGO Sahyog where 12 children were shifted from Ranchi on July 6 in the wake of a ​baby-selling racket. Mandal told News18 that if any irregularities were found then strict action would be taken against the NGO.CWC member Basanti Kumari told News18 that eight children were handed over to their parents after identification on Tuesday. "Now 15 more kids are under care of Sahyog in the shelter home. We will expedite the process of identification and hand them over to their parents soon,” she said.Meanwhile, a three-member team of doctors has been deployed at the shelter home to monitor the health conditions​ of all inmates.