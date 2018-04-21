English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infant's Hands, Legs Bitten Off by Dogs in Kerala
The body was spotted by a self-help group 'Kudumbashree' and informed the police.
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/herjua/ shutterstock.com)
Kollam: Body of a 3-day-old child was found abandoned at Puthur in Kollam district today with the baby's hands and legs bitten off by stray dogs, the police said.
The body was spotted by a self-help group 'Kudumbashree' and informed the police, they added. Kerala has witnessed many incidents of stray dog attacks in the recent years.
In October 2016, a 90-year-old man sleeping in the front verandah of his house had been attacked by stray dogs and badly injured. He had succumbed to injuries later. Another elderly woman was attacked and killed by stray dogs at Kannramkulam in the state capital in 2015.
According to a report submitted in the Supreme Court, more than one lakh people were bitten by dogs in 2015-16 in the southern state.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
