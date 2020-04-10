Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Infection Rate Only 2%, No Community Transmission Yet: Health Ministry

Joint secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said: "at least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for COVID-19."

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Infection Rate Only 2%, No Community Transmission Yet: Health Ministry
Municipal workers and relatives wearing protective suits remove the body a woman who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from an ambulance for her burial at a graveyard in India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there is no community transmission in India yet and the rate of the infection of novel Coronavirus is low.

Speaking to media at a conference, Joint secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said: "at least 16002 samples were tested on Thursday, of which only 320 people tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2% cases tested positive. Based on the samples collected, we can say that the infection rate is not high although it is dynamic."

Agarwal, however, suggested that people need to be alert. "Today, the challenge is not local or community transmission but the challenge is whether we are following all the precautionary and containment measures? There is no community transmission in the country yet, but we need to remain aware and alert," said Agarwal.

Agarwal also said that there was just one lab in the country and now there are total 213 laboratories in the country at present for testing COVID19 and the government is opening labs at the rate of 2.5 per day. "There are 146 government and 67 private labs. Earlier we did five to six thousand tests per day but yesterday 16002 tests were conducted. We are making 2.5 labs operational per day.

Manoj Murhekar. Director, National Institute of Epidemiology who was also present at the press conference told the media, "144910 samples were tested till yesterday 9 p.m. from 103792 suspected patients of which 5075 were positive. We conducted 16002 tests in a single day. It (number of tests per day) has increased substantially.

The Joint Health Secretary informed the media that there were a total of 6412 cases of COVID-19 reported so far. "At least 503 people were cured while 199 people died till date. A total of 678 new cases and 33 new deaths in a single day."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,167,122

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,633,311

    +29,659

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,710

     

  • Total DEATHS

    99,479

    +3,787
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres