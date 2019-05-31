Infighting in NSCN (K) Headquarters Under Control of Myanmar Army Claims Two Lives

A major infighting occurred in Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) inside the Yung Aung-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Khaplang (NSCN-K) headquarters in Sagaing region, now under control of Naypidaw, claimed two lives including a civilian while two others were seriously injured.As per report, the infighting occurred on Thursday night, around 9:30pm. The Ta Ga based HQ of NSCN (K) was occupied by Tatmadaw since January 29, 2019.Speaking to News18, a top commander of a Myanmar base rebel group said, ‘Inside Ta Ga HQ, the incident happened in which one medical officer and a civilian died on the spot. One captain was seriously injured as well in the infighting.’As per the official report of Tatmadaw, medical officer Captain Thien Suu Han was killed and captain Aung Min Kain was injured. Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, Tatmadaw spokesperson said that they will conduct an enquiry as per military law.Over 400 soldiers from six battalions led by the Hkamti district tactical commander under the Tatmadaw’s North-West Command took control of the NSCN (K)’s headquarters in Ta Ga area of Nanyun township on January 29, 2019.The Tatmadaw has accused the NSCN (K) of supporting insurgent groups of Indian origin, including ULFA (I), National Democratic Front of Boroland (S), KLO, PDCK, KYKL, PREPAK, PLA, UNLF and RPF in Myanmar’s soil.The Nagas were granted a self-administered region under the Tatmadaw-drafted 2008 Constitution and is based in Lahe town.​