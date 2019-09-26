Infighting Returns to CBI as Deputy SP Accuses Joint Director of Fake Encounters, Writes to PMO

New Delhi: Less than a year after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was embroiled in infighting, the situation seems to have returned to haunt the premier probe agency after a deputy superintendent of police with the CBI accused one of the joint directors of fake encounters and corruption. DSP NP Mishra has written to the PMO requesting it to remove Joint Directors AK Bhatnagar.

In the letter, written on September 25, Mishra has alleged that Bhatnagar was “grossly involved in fake criminal and fake encounter of 14 innocent people in Jharkhand.” The fake encounter case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Mishra has requested the PMO to terminate Bhatnagar's services with the CBI, otherwise “there is every likelihood of casting aspersions on the working of CBI in as much as influencing the process of investigation.”

He also said that the kin of fake encounter victims have already objected to Bhatnagar’s posting in the CBI. Mishra pointed out to Bhatnagar’s alleged involvement in various corrupt activities, claiming that authorities have been informed at various occasions by different people.

Hinting that Bhatnagar fears getting ‘exposed’, Mishra said that he is misusing his official position to prepone the hearing in Mishra’s transfer case in Delhi High Court. The matter will be taken in the court on October 1. However, the Joint Director has filed a petition for early hearing as he fears "getting exposed by the complaints", Mishra claimed.

In November 2019, when the war within the CBI was at its peak, Mishra had accused three senior officers of corruption and manipulation of evidence in Chattisgarh journalist Umesh Rajput’s murder case.

