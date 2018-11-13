English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Jammu, Armed Pakistani Intruder Killed
A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from the intruder.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jammu: The Army on Tuesday gunned down a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here, officials said.
The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.
"An armed intruder was noticed trying to infiltrate into this side in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sector and was challenged by the alert Army personnel," an Army officer said.
He said the intruder opened fire and a gunfight ensued in which he was killed. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him.
The search operation in the area was still continuing and further details were awaited, the officer said.An Army porter was killed by a Pakistani sniper along the sector on Friday followed by similar attacks from across the border in Sunderbani and Noushera sectors of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch over the past three days which left three army personnel dead.
Three BSF personnel were also injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action could not be ascertained immediately but several of their posts including the ones with snipers were hit in the retaliatory action over the past four days, officials said.
The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.
"An armed intruder was noticed trying to infiltrate into this side in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sector and was challenged by the alert Army personnel," an Army officer said.
He said the intruder opened fire and a gunfight ensued in which he was killed. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him.
The search operation in the area was still continuing and further details were awaited, the officer said.An Army porter was killed by a Pakistani sniper along the sector on Friday followed by similar attacks from across the border in Sunderbani and Noushera sectors of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch over the past three days which left three army personnel dead.
Three BSF personnel were also injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action could not be ascertained immediately but several of their posts including the ones with snipers were hit in the retaliatory action over the past four days, officials said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- ATK’s Komal Thatal Called Up For Indian Team Camp Ahead of Jordan Friendly
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...