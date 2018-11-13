Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Jammu, Armed Pakistani Intruder Killed

The Army on Tuesday gunned down a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here, officials said.The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday."An armed intruder was noticed trying to infiltrate into this side in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sector and was challenged by the alert Army personnel," an Army officer said.He said the intruder opened fire and a gunfight ensued in which he was killed. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him.The search operation in the area was still continuing and further details were awaited, the officer said.An Army porter was killed by a Pakistani sniper along the sector on Friday followed by similar attacks from across the border in Sunderbani and Noushera sectors of Rajouri and Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch over the past three days which left three army personnel dead.Three BSF personnel were also injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action could not be ascertained immediately but several of their posts including the ones with snipers were hit in the retaliatory action over the past four days, officials said.