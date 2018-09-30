English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Tangdhar Sector of J&K
"There was an infiltration attempt by terrorists and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector in the north Kashmir district late last night," an Army official said on Sunday.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: An infiltration bid aided by the Pakistan Army has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Sunday.
The Army responded strongly to the ceasefire violation and the infiltration attempt.
"There was an infiltration attempt by terrorists and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector in the north Kashmir district late last night," an Army official said on Sunday.
"Own forces retaliated strongly and foiled infiltration bid being attempted under covering fire by Pakistan Army," the official said.
He said there was no damage, injury or casualty on this side.
