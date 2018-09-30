GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Tangdhar Sector of J&K

"There was an infiltration attempt by terrorists and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector in the north Kashmir district late last night," an Army official said on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 9:06 AM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Srinagar: An infiltration bid aided by the Pakistan Army has been foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Sunday.

The Army responded strongly to the ceasefire violation and the infiltration attempt.

"Own forces retaliated strongly and foiled infiltration bid being attempted under covering fire by Pakistan Army," the official said.

He said there was no damage, injury or casualty on this side.
