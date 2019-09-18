'Inflammatory': Pak Condemns Jaishankar's Remark on PoK, Says Ready to Respond to Acts of Aggression

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday termed as “inflammatory” and “irresponsible” foreign minister S Jaishankar’s comments on PoK, saying such statements would escalate tensions between the neighbours.

Jaishankar had on Tuesday said Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was a part of India and New Delhi expects to have physical jurisdiction over it one day. "Our position has, is and will always be very clear on PoK, that it is part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it," he said.

The government has maintained that henceforth talks with Pakistan would be only about PoK and not on Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have made statements in this regard in the recent past after Pakistan sought to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

Slamming the stand, Pakistan in a statement called on the international community to “take serious cognizance of India’s aggressive posturing” and added that such remarks “have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace and security in the region. Pakistan stands for peace, but would be ready to respond effectively to any act of aggression”. The neighbour also called for a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar also said on Tuesday that India has a “unique challenge” from a neighbour who needs to act “normal” and crack down on cross-border terrorism.

"We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism," he said.

Jaishankar said there was no need to "worry" too much beyond a point about what people will say on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India's position on its internal issues has prevailed and will prevail. He added there is a complete predictability of India's position since 1972.

"Beyond a point, don't worry too much about what people will say on Kashmir. There is a complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change. At the end of the day, it is my issue. On my issue, my position has prevailed and will prevail," he said, replying to questions on Pakistan's attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue and concerns expressed by some foreign leaders on human rights condition in Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.