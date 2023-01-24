Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, and his wife Leena Paulose laundered their illegal money through small commercial entities, the chargesheet filed by the Economic Offences Wing shows.

The couple turned their illegitimate money into “white” through a salon named Nail Artistry, entities like Super Car Artistry, LS Fisheries, News Express, the cops said. The police said she and her staff at Nail Artistry are alleged to have swiped random cards to rack up earnings from ‘customers’. They deployed the same modus operandi in other entities to launder money.

“These were being used to park the proceeds of crime and convert them into legitimate business transactions. During investigation, the bank statements of M/s Nail Artistry, M/s Super Car Artistry, M/S LS Fisheries, M/s LS Education and M/s News Express Post were obtained. All these are proprietorship firms operated by accused Leena Paulose. They were extensively used for laundering money," read the chargesheet, as reported by Times of India.

Chandrasekhar’s wife Paulose, is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

The investigation revealed funds were credited from various firms and individuals to Paulose’s bank accounts from June 2020 to August 2021 and all of them were “sham” transactions.

“It was also found that the proceeds of crime were transferred by people named Arun Muthu, B Mohanraj and several others related to Leena against cash provided by her and Sukesh. During the period of the offence, i.e. June 2020 to August 2021, while the complainant in the case was extorted by the crime syndicate, an amount of Rs 21 crore was deposited in five bank accounts maintained by Leena Paulose which were either in her own name or in the name of her proprietorship concerns," the chargesheet shows.

The police said the purported earnings consisted of cash deposit, card swiping and entries arranged through Arun Muthu, B Mohanraj and other associates.

“Accused Leena Paulose and other members of the syndicate took entries, deposited cash and indulged in card swiping to inflate the earnings of her saloon Nail Artistry. All this was done to give legitimacy to the crime proceeds through sham banking transactions," the police alleged in the chargesheet.

