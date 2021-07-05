Influenced by Film 'Drishyam', Delhi Man Stages Attack on Himself to Implicate Neighbour

Influenced by Drishyam movie, a man staged an attack on himself to implicate his neighbour whose mother he had killed and gone to jail, police said on Monday. Police said Amarpal, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi, had an enmity with his neighbour Ombir's family over a trivial issue. Amarpal and others had killed Ombir's mother after the duo had a fight on June 29, they said. Amarpal was arrested in this connection and sent to jail. Later, he came out of jail on interim bail for 60 days.

After getting released on parole, he tried to pressurise the witnesses. However, when he failed, he decided to implicate them in a false case, the police said.

He hatched a plan with his brother Guddu and cousin Anil, police said. He showed them the Drishyam movie and decided to create the scenes and witnesses to prove his story of being shot similar to the movie, they said.

According to the plan, he started convincing people that he was being threatened by Ombir's family, police said. Amarpal also arranged a country-made pistol and bullet pellets so that the attack on him does not become deadly. Anil also included his brother-in-law Manish in his plan, the officer said. They decided that Anil would fire at Amarpal who will tell the police that Ombir and his family members were behind the incident.

The spot — Khyber pass in north Delhi — was finalised as Amarpal used to visit it frequently and had many people known to him who would vouch for his story, the police said. Amarpal visited Khyber Pass and spent over an hour there. Thereafter, he called Guddu to execute the plan. Guddu, Anil and Manish also reached the spot, the police said.

Anil fired at Amarpal and fled the spot. Amarpal, in the meantime, went to his friend's place in an injured condition, telling them that his enemies tried to kill him, the officer said. Anil (30), a resident of Ghaziabad, was apprehended. Efforts are being made to nab Guddu and Manish, the police said.

