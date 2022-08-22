Influenced by Govt’s Welfare Schemes, 150 Maoists Surrender Before Police in Odisha

As many as 150 active members of Maoists who act as sympathisers and informers surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) of Border Security Force (BSF) at Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district on Monday.

Influenced by the government’s welfare schemes and force’s combing operations, Maoists surrendered before the police. As per information, all of them are from Ralegeda Panchayat under Chitrakonda Police limits.

Irked over the unabated Maoist violence in their localities, the villagers demolished Mao effigy and memorials and surrendered before the police.

BSF DIG, S.K Sinha said, “150 Naxals have surrendered. I welcome all the Naxals into the mainstream. In fact, it is their home and they have come back to their homes and I congratulate them. Now, because of such activities by their surrender, the development which is already taking place in that area will be expedited. Roads are being constructed, schools, police stations, mobile towers and a Panchayat Bhawan are coming up. So, this is a very good action on their part.”

“Being influenced by the various welfare schemes of the government, we have decided to join the mainstream of society. The State govt has taken various development work in our localities. We are very happy to join the mainstream,” said a Maoist.

