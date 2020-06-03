Inform 24 Hours Before Funeral of Covid-19 Patients in Delhi: Govt

After facing flak over funeral of the Covid positive deaths, the Delhi government has issued fresh guidelines according to which cremation will be done on stipulated time and family members should be informed 24 hours in advance about the same.

As per the SOP issued by Vijay Dev on behalf of the DDMA, if any patient is dead on arrival, the body should be sent to mortuary within two hours.

If the family members contact the mortuary within 12 hours, the funeral should be fixed in 24 hours with the consultation of the family members.

If the family members do not contact within 12 hours, area SHO will intimate them within 12 hours and 24 hours will be given for the funeral.

If it is unknown person then the hospital will wait for 72 hours and then in next 24 hours the funeral will be done. But if the patient is from outside the state the resident commissioner will be informed to get back in 48 hours.