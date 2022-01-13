'Inform Us If You Test Positive for Covid-19': Maha Govt Appeals People Using Home Kits. Here's Why

The Maharashtra government on Thursday urged people to inform the concerned authorities if they test positive for Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test or home testing kit. Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Maharashtra, wrote a letter to local state authorities and asked them to spread awareness in people about the importance of reporting their positive test report.

“It seems that there are large numbers of Covid Positive cases which have been tested on these kits but have not been reported to the concerned authorities and such persons appears to be in Home isolation. It may so happen that many of these home isolated Covid Positive patients may need hospital care (particularly those with Delta strain and comorbidities) and suddenly there may be stress on our health infrastructure," an NDTV report quoted Dr Vyas as saying in the letter.

He said that of the total tests conducted, 70 per cent were found to be the Delta variant of coronavirus. He also suggested training the medical shop staff to brief the customer when they purchase a home test kit.

On Wednesday, the state health department told the cabinet that Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February.

The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

The cabinet expressed concern over the projection, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

“If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting. Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by Covid-19, he said.

“Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don’t require medical oxygen. But people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections.

