English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Information Stolen from Kalam's Twitter Account, Alleges Kin
According to the allegations, Srijanapal Singh had stolen information from Kalam's twitter account and recorded them in the centre's account.
Source: Twitter
Loading...
Rameswaram: Former president A P J Abdul Kalam's relative Sheik Dawood Kalam today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the owner of 'Kalam Center', a twitter page, to hand over the twitter account to his family as information has allegedly been stolen from it.
In a representation to the Prime Minister, Dawood said the former president's family, after his death in 2016, had been asking Srijanpal Singh who had assisted Kalam to start the account to hand it over to his brother.
But, Singh, who was a part-time worker with Kalam and a student of the Indian Military Engineering College, did not and started a new Twitter page by naming it Kalam Center, he said.
Singh had stolen information from Kalam's twitter account and recorded them in the centre's account, Dawood claimed.
This was illegal, hence the government should initiate action against Singh and also take steps to hand over the late Kalam's Twitter account to his family, he said.
Abdul Kalam was running the account with over 20 lakh youngsters and students.
Dawood said a representation in this regard had been made to the Defence Ministry, IT Ministry and to the police too.
The bio of @KalamCenter twitter handle says it is a not-for-profit organisation with a #mission to continue on the visions and works of Dr Abdul Kalam
Also Watch
In a representation to the Prime Minister, Dawood said the former president's family, after his death in 2016, had been asking Srijanpal Singh who had assisted Kalam to start the account to hand it over to his brother.
But, Singh, who was a part-time worker with Kalam and a student of the Indian Military Engineering College, did not and started a new Twitter page by naming it Kalam Center, he said.
Singh had stolen information from Kalam's twitter account and recorded them in the centre's account, Dawood claimed.
This was illegal, hence the government should initiate action against Singh and also take steps to hand over the late Kalam's Twitter account to his family, he said.
Abdul Kalam was running the account with over 20 lakh youngsters and students.
Dawood said a representation in this regard had been made to the Defence Ministry, IT Ministry and to the police too.
The bio of @KalamCenter twitter handle says it is a not-for-profit organisation with a #mission to continue on the visions and works of Dr Abdul Kalam
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st ODI in Rangiri: Rabada's Early Double Blow Puts SA on Top
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- Tamim Ton Helps Bangladesh to Series Victory Against West Indies
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Producer Confirms Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas 'Engagement', Calls Her 'Unprofessional' for Exiting Bharat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...