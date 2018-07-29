Information Stolen from Kalam's Twitter Account, Alleges Kin

Former president A P J Abdul Kalam's relative Sheik Dawood Kalam today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the owner of 'Kalam Center', a twitter page, to hand over the twitter account to his family as information has allegedly been stolen from it.In a representation to the Prime Minister, Dawood said the former president's family, after his death in 2016, had been asking Srijanpal Singh who had assisted Kalam to start the account to hand it over to his brother.But, Singh, who was a part-time worker with Kalam and a student of the Indian Military Engineering College, did not and started a new Twitter page by naming it Kalam Center, he said.Singh had stolen information from Kalam's twitter account and recorded them in the centre's account, Dawood claimed.This was illegal, hence the government should initiate action against Singh and also take steps to hand over the late Kalam's Twitter account to his family, he said.Abdul Kalam was running the account with over 20 lakh youngsters and students.Dawood said a representation in this regard had been made to the Defence Ministry, IT Ministry and to the police too.The bio of @KalamCenter twitter handle says it is a not-for-profit organisation with a #mission to continue on the visions and works of Dr Abdul Kalam