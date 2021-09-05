Infosys Ally of 'Anti-National' Forces, Helping 'Naxals, Tukde-Tukde Gang' Weaken Economy: RSS-linked Journal

RSS-affiliated Panchajanya has alleged that Bengaluru-based I-T major Infosys may be deliberately trying to destabilise the Indian economy and has accused it of helping ‘Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang’.

The weekly in its latest edition has made these allegations after glitches were reported in the new Income Tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys, a report in The Indian Express said.

The vilification has earlier been used to target individuals, activists, some sections in university campuses and some in the opposition.

Infosys is a major software company and is seen as one of the key blue-chip homegrown pioneers in the economy.

The allegations were raised in the cover story of the Panchajanya titled “Saakh Aur Aaghaat” (Reputation and Harm). The weekly alleged that it was not the first time that Infosys had bungled a government project.

The article, citing problems in websites for GST and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said, “When these things happen repeatedly, it is bound to raise suspicion. There are accusations that the Infosys management is deliberately trying to destabilise India’s economy…Could it be that some anti-national power is trying to harm India’s economic interests through Infosys?”

“Will Infosys provide this same kind of shoddy service to foreign clients,” the article furhter questioned.

“The cover story is about a big corporate (Infosys) whose work’s quality is not up to its reputation. This not only hampers the company’s reputation but also causes inconvenience to crores of people…This kind of role and deliveries create dissatisfaction in society. If Infosys is not involved in socially questionable/propaganda funding, it must come out and state the facts,” Panchajanya Editor Hitesh Shankar told Indian Express.

“We are writing about the dissatisfaction that has arisen in the society. The company must clarify whether it is a software company or an instrument to engineer social anger,” he added.

However, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar was not available for comment.

The magazine added that it had no concrete evidence to back its claims but the company’s ‘history and circumstances,’ lend weight to this charge.

“Infosys is accused of providing assistance to Naxals, Leftists and Tukde Tukde Gang. The issue of Infosys directly or indirectly supporting divisive forces in the country has already come out in the open. It is believed (that) misinformation websites…are funded by Infosys," it said.

“Some organisations that spread caste hatred are also beneficiaries of Infosys’s charity. Shouldn’t Infosys promoters be asked what is the reason for the company’s funding of anti-national and anarchist organisations? Should companies of such suspect character be allowed to participate in government-tendering process?” the article added.

The article said that Nandan Nilekani, one of the promoters of the IT major, has contested Lok Sabha polls from Congress ticket while NR Narayana Murthy’s opposition to the government ideology is not hidden from anyone.

