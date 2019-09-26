Infosys Bags UN Global Climate Action Award for 'Carbon Neutral Now' Category

New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Thursday said it has received the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category.

"Infosys is the only corporate from India to earn the recognition for its efforts to combat climate change," Infosys said in a statement. The announcement of the winners was made after the UN Climate Summit in New York convened by UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres.

The award will be presented to Infosys at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile (December 2019), the statement said.

"This year, we had over 670 incredible applications for the UN Global Climate Action Award. It is our pleasure to award Infosys. Their pledge to become carbon neutral serves as a beacon, guiding us towards a more sustainable future for all," Niclas Svenningsen, manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme, said.

Infosys has implemented energy efficiency measures and switched to renewable energy, while offsetting any remaining emissions through its carbon offset projects, the statement said.

In 2011, Infosys had made a voluntary commitment to the UN to become carbon neutral. It has undertaken an accelerated plan focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy (RE) and offsetting emissions. In October last year, it also pledged to demonstrate its commitment to moving to a low carbon economy, at the 'Climate Neutral Now' platform by UNFCCC.

The company said it is transitioning to renewable energy for all its electricity needs, and has reduced its per capita energy consumption by over 51 per cent since 2008.

"At Infosys, what started as an endeavour to become carbon neutral, has turned into a journey of fulfilment and hope. This has been possible with our strategy to integrate carbon neutrality

with sustainable development. This UN award is a validation of our commitment and progress towards supporting the cause of climate change," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said.

