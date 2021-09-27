Infosys Engineer Drowns in Yamuna River in Haryana’s Sonipat

An engineer working with Infosys drowned in the Yamuna river at Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday.

The missing engineer has been identified as Sandip, an employee of Infosys. He was posted in Faridabad. According to family members Sandip was to fly for Canada from New Delhi on Monday.

According to police, an engineer working with Infosys had gone to the Mimarpur ghat to perform a ritual, related to his marriage, with his wife and family members on Sunday afternoon. “While performing the rituals, the engineer slipped and fell into the Yamuna River.”

Sonipat Police informed that within seconds the engineer was swept away by the current of the river. The 30-year-old engineer is a resident of Umaidgar village and he used to live with his wife in Faridabad. They had married around one and a half years back.

Family members of Sandip have accused the local police for reaching the incident site late resulting in delay in the rescue operation. “Had the local police reached the ghat on time Sandip would have been here. The police arrived late and delayed the rescue operation,” said one of the relatives of the deceased.

The local police after reaching the incident site engaged divers to search and find Sandip. However, till the report was filed Sandip was not spotted by the divers.

The Haryana Police also alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) about the incident. The NDRF officials have engaged a motor boat and its divers to recover Sandip.

“NDRF team and local divers have also been engaged by us to find Sandip,” said a police officer.

Sandip’s relatives also complained that the Sonipat administration has not placed any warning signs at the Mimarpur ghat. “The incident would have not occurred if the administration had placed barricades at the ghat,” said Sandip’s relative.

