Infosys Engineer Missing After Falling Into Yamuna in Haryana’s Sonipat

An engineer working with Infosys fell in the Yamuna river at Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday. The missing engineer has been identified as Sandip, who was posted in Faridabad. According to family members, Sandip was to fly for Canada from New Delhi on Monday.

The police said that the engineer, who was working with the IT major, had gone to the Mimarpur ghat in Sonipat to perform some rituals, related to his marriage, with his wife and family members on Sunday afternoon. “While performing the rituals, the engineer slipped and fell into the Yamuna,” said a senior police officer.

The Sonipat Police said that within seconds the engineer was swept away by the strong currents of the river. The 30-year-old engineer is a resident of Umaidgar village and he used to live with his wife in Faridabad. They had married around one and a half years ago.

Family members of Sandip have accused the police of not reaching the incident site on time, resulting in a delay in the rescue operation. “Had the local police reached the ghat on time Sandip would have been here. The police arrived late and delayed the rescue operation,” said one of Sandip’s relatives

After reaching the incident site, the police engaged divers to search and find Sandip. However, till the report was filed the divers haven’t met with any success.

The Haryana Police has also alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) about the incident. The NDRF officials have engaged a motor boat and its divers to recover Sandip. “A team from the NDRF and local divers have also been engaged by us to find Sandip,” said a police officer.

Sandip’s relatives also complained that the Sonipat administration has not placed any warning signs at the Mimarpur ghat. “The incident would have not occurred if the administration had placed barricades at the ghat,” said Sandip’s relative.

