Infosys Shares Fall Over 4 Percent After Q2 Earnings
The scrip dropped 4.25 per cent to Rs 781 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.27 per cent to Rs 780.
File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of Infosys on Monday fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter.
The scrip dropped 4.25 per cent to Rs 781 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.27 per cent to Rs 780.
The country's second-largest IT services company on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter.
This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue rose by 9.8 per cent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, this translates into an 11.4 per cent increase.
Infosys also raised the lower-end of its FY2019-20 revenue guidance and the revised forecast now stands at 9-10 per cent growth in constant currency terms.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Momoa Come Together at Film Festival
- This is The End: What is up With Fortnite And Why Are You Staring at a Blank Screen
- All-New BMW 3-Series Test Drive Review: Performance in the Lap of Luxury
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria