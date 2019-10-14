Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Infosys Shares Fall Over 4 Percent After Q2 Earnings

The scrip dropped 4.25 per cent to Rs 781 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.27 per cent to Rs 780.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Infosys to Invest Rs 100 Crore in Software Development Centre in Kolkata, Create 1,000 Jobs (Image Credits: Reuters)
File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Shares of Infosys on Monday fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter.

The scrip dropped 4.25 per cent to Rs 781 on the BSE. On the NSE, it fell 4.27 per cent to Rs 780.

The country's second-largest IT services company on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July-September 2019 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 4,110 crore in the same period last fiscal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue rose by 9.8 per cent to Rs 22,629 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 20,609 crore in the year-ago period. In constant currency terms, this translates into an 11.4 per cent increase.

Infosys also raised the lower-end of its FY2019-20 revenue guidance and the revised forecast now stands at 9-10 per cent growth in constant currency terms.

