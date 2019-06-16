Infuriated Over Marriage Proposal Being Turned Down, Delhi Woman Burns Boyfriend's Face

New Delhi: Infuriated after being turned away by boyfriend, 19-year-old woman burnt her lover's face with an aim to coax him into marriage. The accused also poured some chemical on herself to avoid arrest.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when they received a call informing that a couple was attacked with acid near Vikas Puri, burning the 24-year-old man's neck, chest and right side of the face, while his partner had received minor injuries. The man was initially admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, from where he was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

During questioning, the man raised suspicion on the acquaintances of his girlfriend, and the police concluded that prima facie it was a case of revenge on the woman. However, when police began interrogating the woman, she tried to evade questions and mislead the officers.

"The man informed police that just before the incident, he was asked by his girlfriend to remove the helmet as it was disturbing her. Moments after he removed his helmet, someone hurled some hot substance on his face," said an officer.

After repeated questioning, the woman broke down on Sunday and confessed her crime. The woman disclosed that she was in relationship with victim for the last three years. However, her boyfriend was insisting on break-up, whereas she was adamant on marrying him.

"She decided to throw some chemical and deface her partner, leaving him with no other choice but to marry her," said the officer.

The woman told police that she purchased a bottle of house cleaning chemical. On the fateful day, she kept the same in her purse in a plastic bottle and planned to throw it on his face. However, the victim was wearing helmet, so she didn’t get a chance.

Near Vikas Puri, she asked him to remove the helmet as the strap of the helmet was "disturbing" her. Moments after he removed the helmet, she poured the chemical on his face, she confessed to police.

The accused has been arrested and was produced before the court. The doctors are being consulted to ascertain the name and nature of the chemical used, police said.