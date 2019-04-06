English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infuriated Villagers Attack Woman in UP After Her Son Elopes
The man eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village after which a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people after her son eloped with a girl of his village, police said on Saturday.
Guddu eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village. Infuriated over the incident, a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously.
According to Station House Officer GS Gill, police have registered a case. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
