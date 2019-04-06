LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Infuriated Villagers Attack Woman in UP After Her Son Elopes

The man eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village after which a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people after her son eloped with a girl of his village, police said on Saturday.

Guddu eloped with a girl of Vilayat Nagar village. Infuriated over the incident, a group of villagers attacked his mother on Friday, injuring her seriously.

According to Station House Officer GS Gill, police have registered a case. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
