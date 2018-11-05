GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Infuriated Villagers Kill Tigress by Running Tractor Over it in UP's Dudhwa

The tigress had fatally attacked a villager, who later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 8:37 AM IST
Picture for representation.
Lakhimpur Kheri: Angry villagers killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area on Sunday evening by running a tractor over it, after the animal fatally attacked a local resident, officials said.

Devanand (50) was critically injured after being attacked by the tigress at Chaitua village in Pilibhit district. He died during treatment at a district hospital.

Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of FIR against the errant villagers".

Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, also took cognisance of the incident.

He said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.
