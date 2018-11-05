English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Infuriated Villagers Kill Tigress by Running Tractor Over it in UP's Dudhwa
The tigress had fatally attacked a villager, who later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Lakhimpur Kheri: Angry villagers killed a tigress in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area on Sunday evening by running a tractor over it, after the animal fatally attacked a local resident, officials said.
Devanand (50) was critically injured after being attacked by the tigress at Chaitua village in Pilibhit district. He died during treatment at a district hospital.
Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of FIR against the errant villagers".
Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, also took cognisance of the incident.
He said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.
Devanand (50) was critically injured after being attacked by the tigress at Chaitua village in Pilibhit district. He died during treatment at a district hospital.
Confirming the killing of the animal by the villagers, Mahavir Kaujlagi, deputy field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve said, "The carcass of the tigress has been found and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter, including registration of FIR against the errant villagers".
Ramesh Kumar Pandey, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, also took cognisance of the incident.
He said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Can't Thank God Enough for His Birth; See Pics
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...