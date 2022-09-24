'Inhuman, Barbaric': IMSD Hits Out at Iran Over Woman's Death, Calls Out Indian Muslim Clergy's 'Hypocrisy'

The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) on Friday hit out at Iran’s “obscurantist” and “authoritarian” laws in the wake of the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating that country’s strictly-enforced dress code.

“IMSD strongly condemns Iran’s obscurantist, authoritarian laws and its murderous enforcement, as also the denial of the citizens’ right to protest,” the group said in a statement. It further said that in this third decade of the 21st century, it is inhuman and barbaric to kill a fellow human being merely for not covering her head.

“At the same time, we question the hypocrisy of India’s Muslim clergy in not supporting the Iranian women’s right to choose, an argument it puts forward in the context of the ongoing hijab controversy in India,” it said.

The statement issued by IMSD has been endorsed by nearly 100 prominent citizens from different cities and walks of life, including freedom fighter G G Parikh, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Zeenat Shaukatali, Yogendra Yadav and Tushar Gandhi.

Protesters across Iran continued to clash violently with security forces following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran last week for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here