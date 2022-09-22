Injured in Gunfight with Maoists, CRPF Jawan Dies in Ranchi Hospital

The CRPF jawan, who was injured in a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on September 18, has succumbed to bullet injuries, an officer said on Thursday.

The injured personnel, identified as Chitranjan Kumar, had been airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital for better treatment. He had received bullet injuries on his leg and waist, the officer said.

“The jawan’s condition was stable for two days. However, his condition suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday night and he died during treatment around 11pm, said CRPF commandant Manoj Kumar.

The last salute will be given to the jawan at the headquarters of CRPF 133 Battalion in Ranchi, he said. Chitranjan was resident of Bihar’s Rajgir district. He is survived by his wife and two children. After the last salute, his body will be sent to his native village in Rajgir district, the commandant said.

