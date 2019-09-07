Injured in Kashmir Terror Attack, Ajit Doval Orders to Shift 2-yr-old Girl to Delhi's AIIMS
Four members of the family, including the girl, were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Image for Representation. (Image: Northwestern University)
Srinagar: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was injured after terrorists opened fire at a family in a Baramulla house on Friday is in critical condition. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has asked authorities to bring the girl to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment.
Four members of the family, including the girl, were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.
Unidentified terrorists barged into a house at Dangerpora village late Friday and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, causing injuries to four persons including the girl, the officials said.
They said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack and a hunt has been launched to nab them.
Earlier, a police spokesman termed the attack as "merciless act of terrorism" and said the terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby, Usma Jan.
"All the injured were shifted to hospital and are stated to be stable", the spokesman said, adding police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress.
The officials identified the other persons injured in the attack as Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Mohammad Ramzan Dar and Arshid Hussain.
