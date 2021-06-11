Injured Man Almost Burnt To Death Inside MP Hospital, Incident Captured In CCTV

In a barbaric incident, a man who was injured during a fight was almost burnt to death inside a hospital in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The injured man had come to the district hospital for a medico-legal case (MLC), however, the accused poured petrol on him and set him on fire. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera of the district hospital and is gaining traction on social media.

The chilling footage shows the injured man lying on the floor of the hospital premises, followed by the accused entering the frame. The accused, in all-white attire with a piece of cloth hanging on the right side of his shoulder, inspected the area and pulled something out from his pocket. He then observed the injured man from a distance before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire.

The accused fled the scene as soon as he executed his plan, and the injured man ran helplessly with his entire body in flames. The incident created chaos in the hospital where some staff members doused the fire, but unfortunately, the man was severely burnt by then.

The man was immediately rushed to the medical college hospital where he is in very critical condition. The police have arrested the accused. According to the authorities, the injured man, Damodar Kori, hails from Kakaganj while the accused, Milan Rajak, is a native of Purvyau Tori. Police said they both were hostile to each other for a long time, and engaged in a fight on Wednesday.

Later, Kori complained to the police, who took him for the MLC at the district hospital. However, Rajak entered the hospital at midnight and executed the inhumane deed on Kori.

A case has been registered at the Gopalganj police station against the accused under IPC section-307 for an attempt to murder.

