Injured Rohit Not Named In India Squad, May Turn Up For MI On Nov 3

New Delhi, Oct 26: India’s limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury but there remains an outside chance of him playing for Mumbai Indians in a week’s time. In Rohit’s absence, the in-form KL Rahul will be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the white ball teams and is also back in the Test squad after a considerable period of time. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant failed to make the cut for the limited overs even though he retained his place in the Test squad.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release announcing the squads. The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27.

While a section in BCCI believes that Rohit may not be able to make it in time for Australia series, the batsman is leaving no stone unturned as he hit the nets minutes after the team was announced. There is a strong possibility that Rohit might play for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on November 3, which is the last of the league games before the start of play-offs.

“If Rohit can play during the last week of IPL, that will be a good enough fitness test and then selectors can think of getting him back in the squad,” a source close to the cricketer told .

