Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Injured Tiger Trapped between River Rocks Dies in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The tiger, suspected to have received spinal injuries after jumping 35 feet off the bridge, was on Wednesday found stranded between the rocks in Sirna river near Kunada village in Maharashtra.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Injured Tiger Trapped between River Rocks Dies in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Image for representation.

Chandrapur: A tiger, which was trapped between some rocks in a river in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after getting injured, has died, a forest official said on Thursday.

The striped animal, suspected to have received spinal injuries after jumping 35 feet off the bridge, was on Wednesday found stranded between the rocks in Sirna river near Kunada village, located around 27 km from here, he said.

Efforts were made to rescue the feline, but it failed to enter the cage that was placed close by, he said.

The tiger also received injuries to its teeth when it tried to pull the cage, he said.

"The big cat was found dead in the river on Thursday morning," Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, SV Ramarao said.

On Wednesday, the tiger killed a wild animal and rested for a while on the bridge before jumping into the river and apparently got injured, an official earlier said.

On getting information, forest officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation but it was called off on Wednesday night due to poor light.

Some forest personnel were deployed to keep a watch on the tiger's movements during the night, the official said.

"However, the animal showed no signs of movement on Thursday morning," Ramarao said.

The carcass was later fished out from the water, he said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram