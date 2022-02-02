Injuries on My Son's Body Reek of Chinese Atrocities, Says Father of Arunachal Teen Abducted by PLA

Two days after he was reunited with his family in Arunachal Pradesh, the father of a 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA, has said his son should undergo a thorough medical check-up. Miram Tarom, who went missing from Lungta Jor area near the LAC on January 18, is mentally disturbed and was subjected to physical assault and electric shocks in captivity, father Opang Tarom said.

“My son was kept blindfolded by the Chinese PLA for 10 days. He is mentally disturbed. His hand has injury marks, which tell the story of the atrocities committed against him. He was also subjected to mild electric shocks and suffered physical assault at the hands of the Chinese,” Opang said.

The Chinese PLA reportedly chased 17-year-old Miram and his friend Johny Yaying for several kilometres into Indian territory. But while Yaying managed to escape, Miram was not so lucky. It was the friend, however, who informed about Miram’s abduction to Indian authorities.

Opang said, “They spoke their own tongue, and my son could not understand them. He was held at the same place since his abduction; he was served rice with more meat in every meal.

“I want my son to be thoroughly checked; the army conducted a Covid-19 test, but what about his injuries? An investigation needs to conducted into what was fed to him, and his mental state should also be tracked,” the father added.

Opang is a farmer and has five sons. Miram is the third among his brothers and is a student of Class VIII. He was home due to schools being closed because of the pandemic.

“It was the first time Miram went hunting that day, with his friend Johny Yaying. I am really worried for him,” the father told News18 in a telephonic interview.

The army reunited the teenager with his family at a function in Tuting, Upper Siang district, on the evening of January 31, an official said. Deputy commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said the local administration and panchayat gave Miram a warm welcome.

The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.

After news of Miram’s abduction, the Indian Army had activated a hotline with the PLA.

According to BJP MP from Arunachal East Tapir Gao, the PLA abducted Miram from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. The MP said the incident happened close to the place where the Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is known as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

In September 2020, the PLA had allegedly captured five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week, also at a border point in Anjaw district. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km boundary with China.

As of now, the Indian Army continues to be engaged in a standoff with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. India shares a 3,400-km border, known as Line of Actual Control (LAC), with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

