Ink Mark on Hapur Lynching Survivor's Thumb New Worry for Family in 'Atmosphere of Fear'
Two men in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur were lynched by a mob resulting in the death of one, while another one remains critical in hospital.
New Delhi: The elder brother of one of the men who were allegedly brutally assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur today claimed that their families were being kept in dark about the investigations into the case.
The incident had taken place in Bacheda village in the Pilkhuwa area on June 18. Two men had had a quarrel with a man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist called his friends who beat up Qasim and Samayuddin. The police admitted them to hospital where Qasim succumbed to his injuries.
Hapur Superintendent of Police, Sankalp, had earlier said there were rumours that the fight was over alleged cow slaughter but investigations showed they were not correct.
Mehruddin, the brother of Samayuddin, who was critically injured in the incident, today told reporters at the Press Club of India here their families were living in an 'atmosphere of fear'.
"When we met Samayuddin at the hospital, we noticed that his thumb had an ink mark... We are scared. We do not know what happens to us next," he told reporters here.
The Hapur SP told PTI: "Police are open to record the statement of Mehruddin. We have already recorded the statement of Samayuddin's another brother Yasin, based on whose complaint the FIR has been registered."
"As the investigation is underway, Mehruddin can record his statement," he said.
Qasim's brother Nadeem alleged that the police did not register an FIR on his family's complaint in the case, claiming that there was no need of registering a separate FIR.
Mehruddin said his family was not informed about the incident for five and a half hours.
"Samayuddin had gone to collect fodder for his cattle when he saw some people thrashing Qasim. He was also attacked when he intervened," he said.
"We demanded that the police provide us justice and security. Police said that all our demands will be met and asked us to sign a document. Yasin signed it," he claimed.
DIG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar had earlier said two men had been arrested and some others picked up for questioning.
