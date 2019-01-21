English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
INLD Asked Workers to Stop Drinking Tea in Cup and Plate, Claims Hisar MP
The teacup and plate is the election symbol of Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) backed candidate Digvijay Chautala
Representational image (AFP)
MP Dushyant Chautala Sunday took a dig at Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) upon the hearing that the INLD has asked its party workers to stop drinking tea in cup and plate.
The teacup and plate is the election symbol of Jannayak Janta Party (JPP) backed candidate Digvijay Chautala.
“INLD workers are now forced to drink tea in glasses because cup and plate have been prohibited by the party. They have become so scared that they have started spreading false news about us,” Hindustan Times quoted Chautala saying.
He was at a meeting in Jind where he welcomed former minister Parmanand’s son Dharampal Tanwar to the party.
The Convener of JPP, Chautala said their real competition was with the ruling BJP. CM Manohar Lal Khattar spending two days in Jind was telling of the BJP’s weak stand in the bypoll, he stated.
Comparing the MP from Kaithal, Randeep Surjewala to Chinese lights, Dushyant said, “Just like Chinese lights that are lit up for 15 days during Diwali, Surjewala too has come here for 15 days and will have to go back to Kaithal.”
Chautala also raised the concerns that the BJP was targeting his party and trying to thwart its campaign.
He said he has submitted an official complaint to the returning officer of the election commission and Jind district administration against the government for misusing official machinery that is not allowed to be used for elections.
However, he said that all his complaints were being ignored by officials.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
