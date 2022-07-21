Inmate Attacked in Tihar Jail Over Watching Television: Officials

A scuffle over watching television led to an inmate in the Tihar jail being attacked by two others, according to officials. The incident took place in jail number 5 on Wednesday, they added.

The scuffle broke out in a barrack where offenders aged between 18 and 21 years are lodged, a senior jail official said, adding that two inmates attacked a third one with a sharp metal piece taken from a fan.

The injured inmate had his face cut in the attack. He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, from where he was discharged subsequently, the officials said.

