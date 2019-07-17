Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Inmate Dies After Prisoners Clash with Jail Guards over Ban on Gutka, Pan Masala in UP

The inmates called a strike against the gutka ban and even clashed with the jail guards. They claimed that the deceased was injured in the clashes and later died in jail hospital.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Inmate Dies After Prisoners Clash with Jail Guards over Ban on Gutka, Pan Masala in UP
Representative image.
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): An inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison has died during a protest strike over a ban on tobacco products.

Prisoners lodged in Jaunpur jail went on a hunger strike on Monday to protest against the ban on 'gutka' and 'pan masala'.

One inmate died on Tuesday. Other inmates claimed that he had been beaten up during their strike.

Jailer Sanjay Singh said that the inmate Jairam had been ailing for some time and died on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Arvind Allappa has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the inmate.

According to reports, Allappa and Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar had carried out a raid on the Jaunpur jail and had found cigarettes, pan masala, gutka and other banned items during a raid.

Following which the jail administration had banned such items and put up restriction against such products from being allowed inside the prison.

On Monday, the prisoners went on hunger strike claiming that the food being served to them was sub-standard. The real reason was the ban on gutka.

The inmates, during the strike, shouted slogans and even clashed with the jail guards.

Jairam, reportedly, was injured in the clashes and later admitted to the jail hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
