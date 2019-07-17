Inmate Dies After Prisoners Clash with Jail Guards over Ban on Gutka, Pan Masala in UP
The inmates called a strike against the gutka ban and even clashed with the jail guards. They claimed that the deceased was injured in the clashes and later died in jail hospital.
Representative image.
Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): An inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison has died during a protest strike over a ban on tobacco products.
Prisoners lodged in Jaunpur jail went on a hunger strike on Monday to protest against the ban on 'gutka' and 'pan masala'.
One inmate died on Tuesday. Other inmates claimed that he had been beaten up during their strike.
Jailer Sanjay Singh said that the inmate Jairam had been ailing for some time and died on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Arvind Allappa has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the inmate.
According to reports, Allappa and Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar had carried out a raid on the Jaunpur jail and had found cigarettes, pan masala, gutka and other banned items during a raid.
Following which the jail administration had banned such items and put up restriction against such products from being allowed inside the prison.
On Monday, the prisoners went on hunger strike claiming that the food being served to them was sub-standard. The real reason was the ban on gutka.
The inmates, during the strike, shouted slogans and even clashed with the jail guards.
Jairam, reportedly, was injured in the clashes and later admitted to the jail hospital where he died on Tuesday morning.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Concussion Substitutes Likely Make International Debut in Ashes: Report
- Sanjay Manjrekar: How India Must Plan ODI Future to Build Towards 2023 World Cup
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing
- Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media
- From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter